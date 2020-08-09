Muggy end to the weekend; tracking stormy start to week

We are tracking a steamy day ahead as the heat and humidity returns to central Indiana. Southwesterly winds are contributing to the tropical-like feel to wrap up the weekend. Dew points this morning were in the lower to mid-60s, but they are expected to climb even more this afternoon.

A dew point temperature near 70° will make it feel very “stuffy” later today along with forecast highs in the mid to upper 80s. The heat index could even peak into the lower 90s in spots across the state! It is important to squeeze in several breaks if you must work outside this afternoon and stay hydrated to help prevent heat-related illnesses.

Much of the area is going to stay dry this Sunday, but a nearby system could trigger a couple late-day thunderstorms. The activity that fires up this afternoon is going to be very limited and likely contained west/southwest of Indianapolis.

We have a better chance of seeing storms on Monday! Forecast models are hinting at two waves of thunderstorm activity: The first round arriving early Monday morning and another ahead of an approaching cold front in the evening. A gusty, strong storm may form with either round on Monday. The weather pattern is going to remain unsettled this week. Stay tuned to your CBS4 Weather Authority for updates regarding Monday’s storms.