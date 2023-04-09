INDIANAPOLIS – Sunny skies and warmer weather coming up this week!

Monday forecast

A warm and windy Easter

It was a warm and windy Easter Sunday across Indiana. High temperatures were in the mid to upper 60s. We went a few degrees above normal in Indianapolis with a high temperature of 64 degrees. Peak winds were 20+ mph throughout the day.

Dry skies and sunshine

Looking at cloud coverage every day at 2 p.m. you can see there are plenty of days full of sunshine into the afternoon. The fantastic streak of weather we’ve seen all weekend will continue well into the work week.

Here’s what Monday looks like

Favorable weather starts off the week. Both satellite and radar are clear and dry. It’s somewhat of a boring forecast, but after the week we’ve had weather-wise, this is great thing for Indiana. Get ready for a calm week with plenty of sun!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast