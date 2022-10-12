A few widely scattered showers will continue this evening as a cold front moves across the state. A wind shift will occur overnight, which will allow lows to fall into the mid to upper 40s by Thursday morning. The weather will be considerably cooler on Thursday once the system slides east of central Indiana. We will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day with winds gusting 25 to 35 miles per hour. Indy will have a high near 60° with many locations staying in the 50s.

We will wrap-up the work week Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60°. We’ll have a chance for widespread frost Friday morning with lows dipping back into the 30s. We’ll stay cool and dry this weekend with only a slight chance for showers late Saturday.

The average date for first freeze for Indianapolis is October 23rd and we’ll have low temperatures near the freezing mark Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

A few widely scattered showers are likely this evening.

Thursday will be a sunny, windy, cooler day.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s through the weekend. Much cooler air arrives next week and our first freeze of the season will be possible.