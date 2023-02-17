INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off colder with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We are cold today with a warm-up coming this weekend!

Cold, breezy Friday

For your Friday, temperatures will only climb into the lower 30s with decreasing clouds. Winds will be out of the north and west at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Feel-like temperatures throughout the day will be in the 20s. A few flurries will be possible before noon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s under mostly starry skies.

Weekend warm-up

Saturday will feature more sunshine and temperatures in the middle 40s. It will still be breezy out of the south and west at 15-25 mph. Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures climbing into the middle 50s! It will also be sunny throughout the day! Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Next rain chances

An unsettled pattern returns next week with maybe a sprinkle or two Monday morning with rain chances increasing as we head into the middle of next week. Timing and totals are still uncertain. The pattern is favorable for warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday of next week.