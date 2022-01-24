Much colder air will move into central Indiana this week

So far January has been a cool, dry month. Temperatures have been 1.2 degrees below average and precipitation is an inch below average so far, with less than an inch of snow.

Our work week started with snow showers that changed to light rain as temperatures warmed into the upper 30s. Don’t get used to it being that warm as two cold front will move across the state this week. Arctic air will move in and it will be much colder Tuesday and Wednesday. By early Tuesday morning wind chills will be near or below zero.

On Wednesday morning we’ll feel the coldest chill of the season so far. We’ll have single-digit low temperatures with wind chill five to ten degrees below zero. Temperatures will remain below average the rest of the week and we’ll have a chance for snow showers late Thursday through Friday.

January has been a dry month.

Our seasonal snow deficit is now more than 13 inches.

This has been a cool month so far.

Temperatures will stay below average this week.