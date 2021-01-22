Much colder air rushing into Indiana

Thursday was our taste of spring but now it’s back to reality. Highs will be dropping 20 solid degrees into Friday so bundle up in your winter coat and mittens. Normal high for January 22 is in the mid 30s.

Even though temperatures will near the freezing line today the wind chill won’t even be close. It’ll feel like the teens for most of the day. That icy wind will be out of the north and gusting up to 20mph.

Frigid cold on Saturday morning. Low temps will dip to 13 with single-digit wind chills. A wintry mix arrives on Sunday. We could see some overnight icing but mainly looking at rain for this system.

Monday morning will be difficult with the wintry system sliding through. We’ll stay seasonably cold and active through next week.