More wind in the forecast; rain chances over the weekend

Clouds have kept Indianapolis and Muncie a little milder this morning but where we’ve cleared out near Terre Haute and Bloomington we’ve seen temperatures slip to the 20s. That’s more than ten degrees colder than yesterday morning–coat weather for sure.

High pressure will push out the clouds this morning and shift our wind over the afternoon. That’ll allow many of us to warm to the low 50s by the afternoon. That’ll be a few degrees warmer than we got yesterday.

The wind will pick up even more on Thursday. That wind will be out of the south, which will kick our highs up to the 60s for a couple of days. More clouds are expected on Friday but it should be the nicest day of the week. Still fairly warm on Saturday but we have a growing rain chance. Rain is most likely on Sunday. Temperatures bounce around a lot more at the beginning of next week.