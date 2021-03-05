More sunshine through the weekend; temperatures turn mild next week

It is a frosty morning across central Indiana with temperatures running nearly 10 degrees lower compared to Thursday morning. Temperatures have dipped into the mid-20s around the area this morning.

Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day with highs reaching into the mid-40s. The average for the date in Indianapolis is 47 degrees, meaning temperatures will be seasonable for early March.

The quiet weather pattern will continue through the weekend and into the first part of the next workweek. A warming trend begins on Sunday and temperatures will rebound into the 60s midweek!

There hasn’t been any measurable rainfall in the month so far, which puts the city behind nearly 0.4”. The snowfall for the season in Indianapolis is at 22.2” with a 1.4” deficit from the average to-date.

We’re not seeing any snow chances in the next week, but we will have a chance for rain beginning on Wednesday. There could even be some rumbles on thunder on Thursday as temperatures peak into the upper 60s!