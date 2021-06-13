More sunshine and refreshing air this week

Sunday may have been less humid but it was still hot nonetheless. Indianapolis only hit a high of 88° but many locations still reached the 90s.

Dew point temperatures have taken quite the plunge, now running in the range of 15° to 20° cooler than they were Saturday evening. This is a much more comfortable feel. Drier air allows for a larger range in temperatures between the day and night. Therefore, while temperatures were quite warm this afternoon, the overnight temperatures will fall to coolest levels we’ve seen in a few days, to the low and mid 60s.

Take the sunglasses and sunblock with you Monday, you’ll need them! We’re going to have a lot of sunshine around most of the week. The UV Index for tomorrow is quite high and sunburn can occur in as little as 15 minutes if you don’t have any protection on your skin.

Monday will be another warm day but another cold front moving through early in the day will lead to temperatures only rising to the upper 70s and lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity will stay low for several days but return to very sticky conditions late in the week, alongside our next chance for showers and storms.