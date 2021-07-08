More storms today; a great close to the week

We’re in for another active weather day as we kickoff this Thursday morning. Showers and storms have already been impacting our northern counties this morning. All storms have been non-severe but flooding is a concern this morning as some locations have seen multiple rounds of heavy rainfall. That includes Tippecanoe County where Lafayette has picked up nearly 2″ of rain as of 8 a.m.

Storms will remain isolated to widely scattered through the morning and pick up in number as we head into afternoon. Storms this afternoon and will be driven in combination by the heat of the day and a cold front that is slowly sliding through the state.

With the high moisture content of our atmosphere, storms that develop will have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall. A few storms this afternoon could become strong to severe. While that chance is low, it does still exist. The primary threat with these stronger storms would be damaging winds.

In the wake of the front late this evening, storm chances will diminish, temperatures will turn cooler and the humidity will dip to more comfortable levels. Friday is shaping up to be the best day of the week. There is a very slight chance for a few afternoon light showers, but most will be completely dry and temperatures will be pleasant, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.