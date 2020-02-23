More storm spotter classes offered over next two weeks

The start of our primary severe weather season is just over a week away. What does that mean? It means we will be in the peak time of year for thunderstorms and tornadoes.

With this in mind the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis will be conducting free storm spotter classes from now through mid-April.

There are seven classes available to attend in various counties of central Indiana. You can find detailed information, including the address, at the NWS storm spotter page.

The classes are great to attend. They are taught by a NWS meteorologist and are approximately two hours long. One of the best things about the classes, they are FREE to attend.

If you have an interest in thunderstorms and tornadoes and want to learn more about them, you should attend a class. If you are scared of thunderstorms and tornadoes, I highly suggest attending a class. Why? Because often times fear can be reduced if you learn more about the topic. That was my case. As a child I would often become scared of thunderstorms due to the lightning, and more so because of the loud thunder. As I learned more about thunderstorms that fear was reduced, eventually going away completely.

If you have any questions about the classes you can reach out to the National Weather Service. You can also reach out to me via Twitter @johndissauer and I will do what I can to help.