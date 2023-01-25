A strong area of low pressure moved across central Indiana Wednesday and brought two to six inches of heavy, wet snow. As temperatures fall below freezing overnight our wet snow will freeze and cause icy roads through tomorrow morning.

The weather system that gave us our snowiest day of the month has moved away and a weaker “Clipper” system will bring more snow for Thursday. Snow showers are likely early in the day and up an inch of snow may accumulate.

Snow showers will linger through Friday and with cloudy skies we’ll see highs near 40° Saturday afternoon. The high will stay near 40° on Sunday with a rain/snow mix developing during the day. Expect a much colder surge of air to move into the state early next week. We’ll have highs in the 20s.

Wednesday was the snowiest day of the month so far.

January has been a wet month so far, but snow has been been below average.

Thursday will start cold with fog and snow showers.

Snow showers will continue through midday and will winds will stay gusty through the day.

Expect slightly warmer temperatures this weekend.