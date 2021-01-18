More snow on the way

Colder this morning than yesterday so you’ll want a winter coat and gloves. A dusting of snow is making some roads slippery so drive with caution this morning.

Mostly cloudy today with a few more flurries possible. Could see a partly sunny sky in the late afternoon but clouds will take back over tonight.

A band of light snow will set up over our central and southern counties late tonight/early Tuesday. Not expecting much more than a dusting out of this but that will be enough to make driving dangerous again Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are mainly going to be in the 30s for the rest of the forecast period. The exception will be Thursday when the breeze will help us kick it up to the 40s.