INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:

Monday at a glance

Next chance for snow?

It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.

Cold air is here to stay

There is some major staying power with this cold air we are experiencing. Upper level patterns have us growing even colder over the days ahead, with no warming in sight.

A freezing 7-day forecast for Indianapolis

Low temperatures fall below the freezing mark for most days this coming week. High temperatures struggle to make it out of the 30s! Bundle up, Hoosiers, it’s about to be a cold couple of weeks.