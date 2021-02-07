More snow moves in Monday afternoon; Coldest week of the season so far

A very active weather pattern is set for this week and we’ll have several chances for snow. Our first wave of light snow will spread across the state Monday afternoon, with the heaviest snow falling Monday evening. Light snow will end early Tuesday morning and 1-2″ of snow with isolated 3″ amounts expected.

We’ll have clouds and flurries Tuesday before a second storm system brings another round of snow late Wednesday through Thursday. We’ll have dry weather Friday and Saturday with another chance for snow coming Sunday.

This will be the coldest week of the Winter so far as highs will stay below freezing for the next seven days.We’ll start and end the week with single-digit low temperatures.

We’ve had 1.5″ of snow this month.

Temps have been below freezing for the past two days.

Expect single-digit lows overnight.

Light snow will develop Monday afternoon.

Highs will stay below freezing Monday.

Snow will accumulate Monday evening.

Snow will end Tuesday morning.

1-3″ of snow is likely by Tuesday morning.