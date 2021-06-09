More showers Wednesday; muggy pattern persists

Rinse and repeat! Tropical air remains in place and rain chances are sticking around. There will be a lot of dry time today but keep the umbrella handy. Showers will be off and on throughout the day. Instability building during the afternoon will lead to a few thunderstorms developing. Be aware that nearby low pressure is putting some spin in our atmosphere today. That, combined with low level cloud cover COULD lead to a few funnel clouds this afternoon. This is the same setup that led to funnel clouds in southern Indiana on Tuesday. However, no organized severe weather threat is expected today.

Rain chances ease tonight and while periods of showers and storms will linger for the next few days, coverage and amounts will be trending downward.

Temperatures will peak near the average high of 80° this afternoon but it’s the humidity that will continue to make it feel uncomfortable outside. Dew point temperatures will remain near/in the 70s today. These levels are more typical of tropical climates. This will leave the air feeling very sticky and heavy, and also lead to pockets of heavier showers and thunderstorms. It’s late in the weekend and early next week that we will finally get some relief from the humid air, as dew point temperatures are set to drop dramatically.