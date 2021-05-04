More showers and storms Tuesday for central Indiana

It’s been a dry start to our Tuesday, but make sure you take the rain gear with you today. Showers and storms are moving in and they’ll stick with us off and on throughout the day.

Showers and storms are lifting north from through southern Indiana and will spread through parts of central Indiana this morning. These showers will be scattered in nature, therefore, it won’t be an all day steady rain.

While there will be gaps in the rain at times, they will remain in the area through early Wednesday. The severe weather risk today is very low but an isolated gusty storm can’t be ruled out.

We’ve already reached our warmest temperatures of the day. A cold front has passed through the state, shifting our winds out of the NNW and channeling in cooler air.

We will see temperatures fall from the mid 60s this morning to the mid and upper 50s by the late afternoon.

We’re in for much colder air tomorrow morning. Wednesday will start of the day with temperatures in the mid 40s. That’s about 15° to 20° cooler than we started off Tuesday morning.

You’ll want the jacket heading out the door tomorrow morning. Sunshine returns Wednesday but temperatures remain cool, only peaking in the low 60s.