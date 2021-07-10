More showers and storms for Sunday, flash flooding possible

We started off this morning with showers and storms that lingered into the day. Temperatures were in the 70’s with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. We have more showers and storms on the way for the rest of the weekend and into the week.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued into 8AM for counties to our south and west. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with showers and storms likely. Heavy pockets of rain are also likely tonight.

Sunday, more showers and storms are likely. Heavy pockets of rain are also very likely. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with showers lingering around. Overnight lows will drop in the middle 60’s.

Tuesday will feature more showers and storms with temperatures staying in the 80’s. More rain chances are likely into the end of next week. Temperatures will gradually warm back up close to 90 to wrap the week with more storm chances.