More rain Wednesday; Thanksgiving forecast

We picked up a couple hundredths of an inch of rain early Tuesday morning but that rain is already leaving the area. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs just in the upper 40s.

More rain moves in after midnight and into Wednesday morning. We’ll have an overall rainy day with a few thunderstorms distributing heavy downpours. Many of us will accumulate a solid inch of rainfall with some of our southern towns getting more than an inch and a half.

We can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle on Thanksgiving but mostly looking dry and comfortably cool. Dry stretch through the long weekend but then tracking a potential mixed system at the start of next week.