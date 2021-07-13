More rain this afternoon; drier and brighter days ahead

Rinse and repeat! Today will be much like what we experienced on Monday. Most of the area is dry this morning but a few isolated showers are in the area. Although many are starting the day dry, be sure to take the rain gear with you as you head out. Showers and storms will become more numerous again as we head into the afternoon. Rain/storm activity will peak between noon and 6 p.m. before rain eases and we dry out overnight. A few isolated strong or severe storms will be possible this afternoon. While the risk is low, any stronger storms that do develop will have the potential for damaging winds.

High temperatures will peak in the lower 80s this afternoon. While that’s below average for this time of year–we should be in the mid 80s–the humidity will still make it a somewhat uncomfortable day. Dew point temperatures have been in the upper 60s and lower 70s the past several days. That’s more typical of a tropical environment. Unfortunately, we aren’t looking at a break from the humidity until early next week.

Wednesday and Thursday will offer up more sunshine and only isolated showers and thunderstorms. With most remaining dry these days, they are the better ones to get out and take care of some yardwork. However, while we lessen the rain chances, the heat is going to crank up. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 80s, with the humidity making it feel like it’s in the low 90s.