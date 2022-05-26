Scattered showers and thunderstorms are rolling into central Indiana this Thursday morning. Rain coverage is going to pick up today with additional cloud cover. As a result, temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A few embedded thunderstorms will fire up at times this morning and afternoon. There is a more favorable severe set-up over Ohio for today. However, an isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this afternoon and evening. The main threats include downpours and gusty winds.

The trajectory of the storm complex is right over the Midwest the next couple of days, which will keep shower chances around tonight and Friday. Temperatures will trend cooler this on Friday and reach near 68° in Indianapolis.

The weather pattern will become more settled heading into the weekend as higher pressure slides over the Ohio Valley. Full sunshine returns for the 106th running of the Indy 500 with temperatures rising back into the mid-80s. Highs will rise near the 90° mark by next Tuesday!