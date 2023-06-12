After a dry start to the month, the first rain of June gave us a soggy Sunday and many locations measured over and inch of rain. However, areas to the north received much less. Unfortunately, that’s where Moderate Drought conditions have emerged and rain is needed most. Even with the rainfall from Sunday, most of central Indiana is still more than inch below average for the month.

This will be a very active week of weather, so don’t put that rain gear away. A strong area of low pressure will bring gusty winds and more rain Tuesday. Unlike our weekend weather system, this time around, the heaviest rain will fall north of I-70. Rain will start in the morning and spread south in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but severe storms are not expected. Rain continue through Wednesday morning and up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

The average high this time of year is 81°. Temperatures will be below average for Tuesday and Wednesday, before rising above average with sunny skies for Thursday and Friday. So far this year Indianapolis has had 11 dry weekends, and 12 wet weekends. After two dry days more rain and thunderstorms will soak us Saturday and Sunday.

This has been a dry Spring.

Rain is likely Tuesday.

Winds will be gusty Tuesday.

The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70.

Temperatures will warm up this week.