More rain for central Indiana before warmer temperatures arrive

IND already picked up 1.53″ of rain just on Sunday and continues to be about three inches above the annual normal precipitation. Many more rounds of rain are expected over the next 48 hours.

We’ll have some spotty showers through this afternoon and a good chance to see rainbows as we’ll have broken clouds at times, so keep watch for that. Remember you’ve got to be between the sun and the rain to view those. Teach kids about rainbows HERE.

Scattered storms continue into tonight with more rain on Tuesday. We’ll have especially high rain totals east of Indianapolis where the storms will be heaviest and most widespread. Low pressure will be slow to exit, so we’ll get round after round of rain before finally drying up on Wednesday.

Because of the additional 1-2 inches of rain expected in our eastern counties, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for those counties. You can see that in the green shown in the map below.

Wednesday will still be a few degrees below normal, but drying up will make things feel better. Small rain chance on Thursday with more spotty showers on Friday. The first look at the weekend shows much warmer temperatures and low rain concerns.