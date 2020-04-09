More rain coming to central Indiana as temperatures take a tumble

What a 24 hours! We had an absolutely beautiful day with a high of 79 (tied Tuesday’s warmest since October), but by sunset storms were rushing through central Indiana.

We had dozens of hail reports, especially on the north side. Multiple wind gusts over 50 mph with IND clocking in at 71 mph. We’ll still be windy today but gusts will max out at about 40.

Plenty of sunshine is expected to start the day, but temperatures are nearly 20 degrees colder than yesterday morning. A few showers will develop after lunch. Rain totals will be minimal, mainly under a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures will plummet to the freezing line overnight, so we could see a few flurries mix in tonight although we don’t expect this to be widespread at all. No accumulations or any sticking is expected.

Friday will stay well below average for Friday, too. Highs will only be in the upper 40s but at least it’ll be dry and mostly sunny!

Chilly start to Easter Sunday and rain will be developing in the mid-morning hours. Temperatures will be getting closer to average by then.