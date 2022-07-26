INDIANAPOLIS – Southwestern Indiana is seeing some much-needed rainfall. Here in Indy, we won’t see much rainfall today. There is a sharp cut-off of where rain will fall for the rest of today. It will, however, be dreary and cloudy for the rest of today.

Rainfall so far, flood watch continues

Since midnight, parts of southwestern Indiana have picked up over 2″ of rainfall! Notice the sharp cut-off of rain though, areas to our north haven’t seen much of any rain today.

There is a Flood Watch for some of our southwestern counties until 2 p.m. this afternoon. As always, never drive into the floodwaters. Turn around, don’t drown.





Cloudy skies for Tuesday

For the rest of the day, the rain will continue south of I-70. The rest of the state will see cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. We will run below average temperatures this afternoon. Light showers will continue into the overnight hours too. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

More rain chances this week

Scattered showers and storm chances continue into Wednesday and Thursday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon with the primary threat being damaging winds. Thursday, there is a marginal risk for a stronger storm or two mainly in southern Indiana. Temperatures on both days will top off in the lower 80s. Both days will not be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy.

Low humidity into the weekend

A front will finally move through Thursday leaving dry and sunny conditions for Friday and into the weekend. An area of high pressure will keep us dry and keep humidity low for the weekend as well!