More rain and cooler temperatures are on the way to central Indiana

December has been mild, wet month. Temperatures have been more than seven degrees above average and we’ve had almost wo inches of rain. A cold front moved across the state Thursday and brought a half-inch of rain and wind gusts over 40 miles per hour.

Thursday was also a very stormy day across the nation. There 20 tornado reports and 59 reports of hurricane-force winds, the most in a single day since 2004.

An area of low pressure, now over southeast Oklahoma, will move this way and spread more rain across the state late Friday through Saturday. Up to an inch of rain will be likely as the low drags another cold front across the state. Behind the cold front we’ll find it cooler through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing.

Thursday was a wet day.

Thursday was a windy day.

This has been a mild month so far.

This has been a wet month so far.

More rain is likely this week.