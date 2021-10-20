More October showers are on the way to central Indiana

So far October has been a wet month with three to five inches of rain falling across the state. Now, more rain is on the way with several chances for rain coming over then next seven days.

Clouds developed across the Ohio Valley as a cold front approached Wednesday afternoon. After a dry day, light rain will develop Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning. A second cold front will move across the state Friday and keep the weather mostly cloudy, damp and cool. Highs will only be in the 50s for Friday.

For the weekend temperatures will moderate with highs in the 60s. We’ll have a dry Saturday with rain developing Sunday. Next week’s weather will be unsettled. Expect a daily chance for rain through Wednesday with 1 to 2 inches of rain likely.

This has been a wet month so far.

A storm system over the Great Plains will soon bring clouds and rain.

Showers are likely overnight through early Thursday.

Expect gusty winds Thursday.

Light rain will continue through Friday.

A daily chance for rain will arrive next week and the rain will be heavy at times.