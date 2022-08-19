Clouds began to build Friday afternoon and a few isolated showers may develop. As the sun goes down, any rain that develops will quickly diminish. That’s great news for the opening night of Football Friday. Temperatures around kickoff will still be in the lower 80s and by the end of the game, temperatures will drop to the mid 70s.

We turn more humid and increase our rain chances for the weekend. Saturday morning, a few isolated showers are possible in the area and by Saturday afternoon, rain coverage will increase. There will still be a fair amount of dry time on Saturday but if you have any outdoor plans, you should still be prepared for the possibility of rain. The Colts will take on the Lions for the first preseason home game this weekend and tailgaters need to be prepared for rain chances.

More widespread rain will be around late Saturday through Sunday. While the severe weather threat is very low, a couple strong, gusty storms can’t be ruled out. Rain will continue through Monday and up to an inch of rain is likely over the next three days.

Next week our weather will dry out and warm up. Highs will be be back near 90° by the end of the week.

Recent rains have eased the drought across central Indiana.

