More heavy rain this evening; cooler temperatures through the weekend

March started with nine sunny days in a row. Our sunny streak ended Wednesday with cloudy skies and we received our first precipitation of the month with heavy rain falling on Thursday.

Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will soak the southern half of the state with another half-inch of rain this evening Thursday as a cold front approaches. Rain will end overnight and we’ll find it cooler behind the cold front with highs in the 50s Friday afternoon.

Sunshine will return this weekend with highs near 50 degrees. While the temperatures won’t be as mild as earlier in the week, we will still be above average for this time of year. After a dry weekend, more rain is likely next Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rain fell early Thursday.

More rain will develop this evening.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70.

Rain will continue through 8pm.

Rain will tapers off late this evening.

Temperatures will be cooler through the weekend.

We have only had 4 dry weekends this year.

Daylight Saving time starts Sunday.