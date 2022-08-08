INDIANAPOLIS – After a hot and humid weekend, today will be hot and humid again. 90s are likely this afternoon with late storm chances that will continue into the overnight hours.

Another 90° day

For your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, which will add to our 90°-day totals. We have hit 90° 19 times so far in 2022. We normally hit 90° 19 times, so we are right where we should be for the year. Most of the day will be dry too, with showers and storms moving in overnight.

Shower and storm chances overnight

Late this evening into the overnight hours, a cold front will come through with showers and storms. Rainfall totals will vary across the state but an inch or more could be possible where heavier pockets set up. Gusty winds could be possible but severe weather is not likely with this round of storms.

Flooding is also possible where those heavier pockets of rain are set up as well. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Cooldown coming

Behind that cold front will be cooler temperatures and less humid conditions! Temperatures the rest of the week will be in the low to middle 80s, below-average for this time of year!

There are a few days this week that feature some isolated storm chances, but you can expect a lot of dry time the rest of this week and into the weekend.