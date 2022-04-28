Indianapolis has had measurable precipitation on 13 of 28 days this month. Although rain has been frequent, most of the state has an April rainfall deficit. A few showers are likely through 9pm before tapering off this evening. After a cloudy, dry start more rain will move in Friday afternoon and evening as a warm front approaches the state. Scattered showers and few thunderstorms are going to develop ahead of the front and linger overnight. the front will move north of us Saturday and we will have a windy, mild day.

Strong to severe storms will develop late Saturday ahead of a cold front. The main threat includes damaging straight-line winds along the squall line that develops between the warm and cooler air mass. Up to an inch of rain is likely by Sunday morning.

Our weather will improve Sunday. The rain will end early and skies will clear. Sunny skies and southwest winds will combine give us highs in the mid-70s for the first day of May.

