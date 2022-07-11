INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures continue to stay on the warmer end as we begin the middle of the July here in Central Indiana. Highs will have another shot to reach 90 as we begin the week this Monday and are already warming quickly after beginning the day in the mid 60s.

Sunshine today, storms tonight

With another day of abundantly sunny weather you can expect things to become toasty once again in Central Indiana. Dry air has been in place up to this point, but a low pressure system passing to our north will actually increase humidity this afternoon. A high of 90 is expected downtown, but storms should not develop during the day.

After dark, the aforementioned low pressure system will drag a cold front through the state. The front will progress from north to south and this will allow a cluster of storms to develop. These storms will impact Central Indiana primarily after midnight and a few may be strong to severe. Storms will eventually exit around sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Lack of rain continues

The rest of the week will feature more of the same weather that we have been dealing with to this point. Unusually dry conditions will take us through the middle and end of the week. A mostly sunny sky will take us through Friday with temperatures at or slightly above average. Dry conditions will make for comfortable outdoor activities, but our next chance for rain may not come until the weekend.