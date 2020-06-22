Monday Weather

Still plenty of humidity, but no where near 90 because of the clouds and showers around most of the day.

By evening, most of the significant rain was moving into Ohio. There will be additional chances of showers through Tuesday.

The rain that moved through today was fairly light and spotty until it moved into eastern Indiana. Besides the 0.88″ at Shelbyville, there was an unofficial 1.35″ just south of New Castle. The rest of the state has a good chance of seeing some significant rain to help the lawns and gardens in the next couple days.

By Monday afternoon, Futureview shows scattered showers starting to develop across most of central Indiana.

Monday will be another very warm, muggy day. The atmosphere just waiting for a trigger to get the clouds to build into showers and possible storms.

Chances of showers stay with us at least through Tuesday. Wednesday a weak cold front goes through giving us a little break from heat and humidity midweek. Then another warm up as we head to the weekend.