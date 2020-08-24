Monday Weather

In a typical August we see five 90-degree days, but so far this month we have avoided the intense heat that is common for this time of year. So far, August has been a mild month with temperatures running two degrees below average. A large dome of hot air that has been parked out west this week will move east and change our weather pattern. After a mild start to the week, and to the month, a warm up is on the way for the weekend. Along with the warmer temperatures we'll see higher humidity this Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will also be possible this weekend. The best chance for rain will come late in the day and neither day looks like a washout. Rainfall amounts will be light as less than a half inch of rain is likely. As of now, conditions look favorable for Sunday's Indianapolis 500.