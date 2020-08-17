Monday Weather

Nice sunset to close out a warm dry weekend. A chance for showers and some cooler air coming our way in the week ahead.

It was another warm one. Actually 84 is about average for this time in August.

But the key is that the dew points have dropped from near 70 to near 60 over the weekend. Cooler and less humid air is on the way.

Temperatures should drop to a more comfortable level near 60 by Monday morning.

It will still be in the low to mid 80s Monday afternoon but the lower humidity should make it feel more comfortable.

Also, late Monday, a weak weather system could stir up a few isolated showers after about 6pm.

It is still a ways out there, but, as for now, Carb Day and Race Day are looking like decent weather days.