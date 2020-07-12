Monday Weather

Some clouds around Sunday afternoon. However, these clouds are more horizontal instead of the large vertical clouds that turned into big storms Saturday.

A few isolated showers developed Sunday afternoon. No severe weather expected. And these showers near Kokomo will fade out as they move south.

More comfortable temperatures today. Also less humidity. And the trend will be to hold on to this relatively comfortable weather for Monday and Tuesday.

Right now the overall wind flow pattern is from the northwest. For a couple days, that will keep us in the warm, but not to humid 80s.

By Wednesday, the wind flow pattern shifts and we are back in a hot humid pattern. And it looks like that pattern will last into next weekend.