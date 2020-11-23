Rain moves in early Tuesday; wintry mix possible

Although it only reached the mid-40s in most areas Monday, it felt warmer because of sunshine and light winds.

Temperatures will get cold again Monday night. There will be some precipitation moving in as well.

Early Tuesday as the rain moves through there could be a wintry mix in some areas north of Indy. But even if there is some light snow or sleet for an hour or so, it should be melt quickly. Roadway temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

The first part of the weather system moves out Tuesday morning, and we will have dry weather though the rest of the day. Then after midnight, we see more rain moving in through Wednesday. There could be some heavy rain Wednesday, like we had over the weekend.

The next seven days start chilly, then rain moves through Wednesday, followed by dry weather and above average temperatures into the weekend.