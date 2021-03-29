Monday Night Weather Weather Posted: Mar 29, 2021 / 06:55 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 29, 2021 / 06:55 PM EDT After a cloudy and cool Sunday it was nice to see all day sunshine Monday. Since skies cleared late Sunday night, the temperatures really tumbled. These readings are about 5 to 10 degrees below average for late March. Thanks to all the sunshine and a shift to winds from the south we were able to warm up to near 60 Monday afternoon. Pretty quiet over much of the US. Little radar activity or cloud cover Monday. The warm air out west reached all the way to the Canadian border. There were temperatures near 80 in the Northern Plains. Much warmer air, though probably not 80, is what’s headed our way. Not nearly as cold to start Tuesday and then a real warm up to the low 70s by afternoon. By 10 PM Tuesday, FutureView shows some rain showers moving into Central Indiana. Off and on showers until Wednesday morning. No severe storms are expected at this time. Tuesday is the pick of the week as some much colder air returns after the cold front and showers move through Tuesday night. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction