Monday Night Weather

Good Monday morning! We are waking up to chilly temperatures across central Indiana this morning. Lows have fallen below freezing in several cities and towns around the area. Patchy frost is possible with the light winds, chilly temperatures and clear skies. A heavy jacket is needed at the bus stop this morning, but will not be needed this afternoon!

Highs today will rise a few degrees above average for late March. Temperatures are going to climb near 60° this afternoon in Indianapolis. We’ll also stay dry today with high pressure settling over the Ohio Valley. Skies will remain mostly clear this afternoon and for the Elite Eight games this evening at Lucas Oil Stadium.