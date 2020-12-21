Mild start to the week before temperatures plunge around central Indiana Weather Posted: Dec 21, 2020 / 07:39 AM EST / Updated: Dec 21, 2020 / 08:09 AM EST No winter weather the first part of the week. But by Thursday, the pattern changes and brings a brief shot of arctic air to our area. At this time, it looks like the snow flurries on Christmas Eve will not be enough to bring us a White Christmas. These numbers are the afternoon high temperatures. It will be in the teens in the morning. There could be a few scattered sprinkles Monday morning, but most areas stay cloudy and dry. Soon after Noon, any sprinkles are moving out. We might even see some sun later in the afternoon. It gets a little windy today but the high temperature of 47 is about 10 degrees above average for the first day of winter. Mild weather to start the week. Topping out at 54 on Wednesday. Wednesday night a big cold front moves through. The front will bring rain changing to light snow and cold arctic air for a couple of days. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction