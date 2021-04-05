Monday morning weather forecast

Some clouds overhead for at least part of the day Monday. Might hold back the temperature a bit, but still expecting May-like 70s a few more days.

Some clouds still hanging around later Monday afternoon but plenty of sunshine filtering through also.

The normal high temperature for April 5th is 59. If we reach 76, that is an average high temperature for May 25.

A look at FutureView for late Wednesday night shows showers moving in,

After 3 more unseasonably warm and dry days, some rain is possible Wednesday night. Then occasional showers will be around until Friday. The 7 Day period averages 10-12 degrees above average for this time in April.