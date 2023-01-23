We’re tracking a few light snow showers and flurries early Monday morning. With temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark, some pockets drizzle have been occurring where it’s just slightly above freezing. Be cautious of potential slick spots. Crews have been out treating the roads but a couple isolated slick spots are not out of the question, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures won’t rise much today, only peaking in the mid 30s, which is about average for this time of year.

Skies turn partly cloudy this evening and we’ll see temperatures a little colder tonight. By early Tuesday morning we’ll have fallen to the upper 20s. Tuesday will be another mainly quiet day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds along and temperatures won’t be quite as cold.

We’re looking ahead to a midweek winter storm system. The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area. This will go in effect late Tuesday night and last until Wednesday afternoon and evening. This system is likely to arrive as a mix of rain and snow in our southern counties and all snow closer to central Indiana and north.

We will start seeing this falling around the state primarily after midnight Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. The Wednesday morning commute is expected to be messy with heavy snow and breezy winds causing tricky travel. Snow showers will ease into the afternoon but we keep scattered light, snow showers around the area through the end of the week.

Snowfall in the range of 3″ to 6″ is looking favorable by Wednesday evening for most of central Indiana while some heavier bands great than 6″ are possible. Snowfall amounts are highly dependent on the track of the low. A small shift in the track could create big changes in the amount of snow we see. Be sure to check back for updates as we get more data in.