Monday Evening Weather Weather Posted: Dec 14, 2020 / 06:52 PM EST / Updated: Dec 14, 2020 / 06:52 PM EST It was great to see some sunshine. We missed it over the weekend. However the sunshine did not warm us up much. High temperatures were a few degrees below average across the state. With the clear skies, we are set up to see cold temperatures in the mid 20s by Tuesday morning. Hat, heavy coat and gloves are advised if you are headed out early. Quiet and cold weather pattern holds for Tuesday. Some sunshine in the morning gives way to clouds in the afternoon. FutureView indicates that by early Wednesday morning we could start to see the light snow moving into Central Indiana. Slippery conditions are possible later in the day. By 7:00PM the snow should be moving out. We may end up with about an inch in Central Indiana. Maybe a little more in Southern Indiana. Please be cautious of you are traveling Wednesday. After the light snow and cold midweek, it does start to warm up a little by Friday.