We are seeing a mix of sunshine and cloud cover across central Indiana this morning. Temperatures are in the 70s with dew points in the upper 60s, making it feel very humid outside. The heat and humidity are going to linger throughout the day, but temperatures are going to be “slightly cooler” compared to where we have been the last couple days (Wednesday’s High: 94°). Highs will peak into the upper 80s late in the afternoon.

The Drought Monitor was updated earlier this morning and moderate drought conditions have expanded over the area due to the rainfall deficit over the past couple months. Indianapolis rainfall is running more than 4.50” below average to-date for the summer season. Rain chances will be limited today, but any rain accumulation at this point will be beneficial for our area.

Additional scattered storms are expected overnight and into Friday as the storm system travels over the Midwest. A few strong (isolated severe) storms are going to be possible with the thunderstorm activity through Friday. Primary threat will be damaging winds and isolated heavy downpours within the stronger cells.

The weather this weekend looks pleasant! Temperatures will turn comfortable, and the humidity levels will drop heading into Saturday. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday. Skies are going turn mostly sunny and ideal for any outdoor plans you may have over the weekend!