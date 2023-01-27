INDIANAPOLIS – A mild start to the weekend coming up on Saturday, before a turn for much colder weather next week.

Saturday at a glance

Mixed precipitation this weekend

This weekend, we’ll see a periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!

Sunday night showers

Another round of a quick wintry mix will swoop in late Sunday night into early Sunday morning. Periods of light snow showers are possible across Indianapolis.

Temperatures dropping colder

A cold blast of arctic air will take over early next week. A frigid air mass dips pretty far south. It keeps these colder air temperatures in place over head in Indiana. A high pressure system will be passing near by, and that clockwise rotation will be driving colder air down to the surface, pulling it in from the north.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Highs fall into the 20s by the middle of next week, with not much of a temperature range from high to low. Get ready for the much cooler air as we prepare for the start of February! Plus we’ll see more chances for lighter snow showers into next week.