Milder and breezy today; warmer with rain chances for the holiday

A warmup is getting underway. While temperatures still started off quite chilly Thursday morning, they will be running roughly 10° warmer this afternoon compared to where they peaked on Wednesday. In addition to warmer temperatures, you’ll also notice it won’t be as bright of a day. Skies will turn mostly cloudy into the afternoon.

The warmup comes on breezy southwest winds that will be gusting 25-30 mph at times.

We stay dry on through the evening and temperatures will remain steady, in the mid 40s, right on through Friday morning.

Christmas Eve turns even warmer and it does come with rain chances. A few isolated very light showers are possible early in the day but better rain chances come in the late evening. Temperatures will be at their warmest late Friday night where the thermometer could be approaching 60° in some locations. If you have to travel locally early Christmas Day morning, prepare for wet weather. Rain will be at it’s peak at daybreak on Christmas and then it will ease into the afternoon, as a cold front moves through the state. That cold front also means the very mild temperatures Christmas morning (near 60°) will turn cooler as they fall into the afternoon.