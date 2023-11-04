A perfect mild day is behind us in Central Indiana. Indianapolis topped out at 66° for a high with most hometowns in similar territory. The warmest spots were Shelbyville at 69° and the Daviess Airport automatic weather station getting to 71°! A dry cold front moved through the area tonight and will drop our temperatures only slightly for Sunday. Then, they’ll rebound once again into next week.

First off, don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before heading to bed Saturday night! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 a.m. Sunday and we’ll gain an hour of sleep. However, this means our sunrise/sunset times are adjusted. Sunday’s sunrise for Indy is at 7:18 a.m. and sunset is 5:39 p.m. We won’t see a 6:00 p.m. sunset again until January 29, 2024.

Thanks to an area of high pressure, expect more sunshine Sunday with temperatures still mild for this time of the year. Highs will hover right around 60° and the winds will back off, too. November is considered one of the cloudiest months annually so take advantage of the sunshine because clouds will dominate overall this next week.

Cloud Cover Forecast This Week Possible Sunshine by Month

Clouds will be on the rise Monday and Monday night. However, winds will shift throughout the day and eventually come out of the southwest. They will gust at 30-35 miles per hour at times. These winds will allow for warmer temperatures and more moisture in the air to return. Forecast highs Monday are in the low 70s. I’m calling for a high of 70° Monday, a few degrees from the record high of 77° in Indianapolis. Indy does see 70s in November, in fact, most Novembers since 1871 have seen 70s. The Circle City averages two days of November 70s.

Overall, this week will be a mild one with light rainfall chances at times. A stray shower is possible overnight Monday but higher rain chances exist late Tuesday, late Wednesday and Thursday. Plenty of dry hours are promised each day but several fronts will bring those rain chances. The highest rain chance in my forecast is Wednesday night. Ahead of that front and rain chances, Wednesday’s highs will approach the mid-70s for some spots. The airflow will also allow for another breezy day and moderate humidity levels for November standards.

A reinforcing shot of colder air comes late next week but it will also dry us out. Starting Friday, highs will be much more seasonable in the lower 50s with sunshine.