INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will remain mild for the most part this week. Then late Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms roll in.

Monday at a glance

Join the weather conversation on Twitter!

Windy, rainy, and gray day across Central Indiana.



Much needed rainfall near 1" recorded at the Indianapolis airport, while most of the state is experiencing drought conditions (-2.65" deficit for November before today's rain).



Wind gusts over 40 mph south of I-70 #INwx pic.twitter.com/cbvQsetPGb — Alyssa Andrews (@HoosierLyss) November 27, 2022

Storms late Tuesday night

Our next storm system will impact the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will bring a sharp warm up on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 50s despite a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a breeze through the day as well. Then a burst of rain comes through early Wednesday morning. This will be accompanied by gusty wind a much cooler weather – even a few wet snowflakes are possible as this moves out around lunchtime. The sun will come out in the afternoon, but temps will be dropping through the 40s after early day highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday’s rain providing some drought relief

Total precipitation from Sunday has been widespread on the order of 0.75-1.25″. This is substantial for this time of year and much needed too with moderate drought conditions ongoing across 80% of the state.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

Monday will feature the return of dry and near-average weather. Lows will stay on the mild end in the upper 30s thanks to a mostly cloudy night. These mostly cloudy conditions are expected to last through Monday and this will keep highs in the mid 40s.