INDIANAPOLIS – After a hot and muggy weekend, we return to seasonal temperatures in Indiana starting Monday, as we begin to dry out.

Monday forecast

Mostly dry for Monday

There’s a chance for spotty, light showers Monday morning. Then by lunch time, we dry out. Starting off the day with mostly cloudy skies, clouds begin to break down Monday late afternoon to early evening for a bit of last-minute sunshine to close out the first day of the work week.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

We return to mild weather at the beginning of this new week ahead. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s the first few days this week with mostly dry conditions. Rain moves in by Tuesday this week. The best chances for thunderstorm activity picks up at the end of this week on Friday.