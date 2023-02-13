We are starting off the week with temperatures in the mid-30s around central Indiana. The additional clouds that moved in overnight prevented temperatures from dropping back into the lower 20s like the previous two mornings.

A weak cold front is going to slide over the state this morning and it will keep the cloud cover around during the first half of the day. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out early in the day. However, there is a lot of dry air in place and most of the moisture will likely not reach the ground.

By the afternoon, skies will become brighter as highs rise back into the mid-50s. Temperatures today are going to run around 15 degrees above average for this time of year!

Valentine’s Day will start off dry with increasing clouds throughout the day. Light rainfall will move into the state by tomorrow afternoon with the coverage increasing during the evening. This system is going to be quick-moving and the area should dry out by Wednesday. Rain totals will stay below a quarter of an inch.

Wednesday is going to the best of the week with a mild air mass settling into the Ohio Valley. Highs will peak into the mid-60s Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Changes arrive Wednesday night as a second, more potent storm system moves into the state.

The storm complex will bring a threat for severe weather for several states, including Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio. Southeastern Indiana is also highlighted under that threat mid-week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night and early Thursday. Some storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts.

Highs on Thursday will occur early in the day before a strong cold front tracks over central Indiana. Temperatures are going to quickly fall behind the boundary and will drop into the mid-20s by Friday morning. A wintry mix is possible Thursday night and early Friday morning as colder air pushes into central Indiana. We will wrap-up the workweek on a much colder note with highs in the lower 30s.