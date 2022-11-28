INDIANAPOLIS – Monday was a quiet day weather-wise, but will not set the tone for the rest of the week. We jump right into active weather on Tuesday with mild temps & strong storms.

Temperatures soar on Tuesday

Overnight weather conditions will be uneventful as we head into Tuesday, but a mostly cloudy sky will keep it mild. We’ll begin the day with temps in the low 40s, which is about 10 degrees above average. As soon as the sun rises it will become breezy and that breeze will pick up as we head into the afternoon. Gusts may reach the 35-40 mph range as warm air migrates north. Even with mostly cloudy conditions, highs are expected to reach the 60 degree plateau in the late afternoon.

Stormy overnight conditions

Our attention will turn to a developing line of storms after dark on Tuesday. These storms will develop into a squall line along a cold front stretching across the state and through the Southeast US. This is expected to produce widespread severe weather in the Southeast, but that threat will be low across Indiana. Still, a few strong storms are not out of the question.

These storms will enter the state from the west between 10pm-12am. They will move relatively quickly and exit into Ohio by 2-4am. A few wet snowflakes may fall sometime between 4-6am before skies begin to clear. It will be windy throughout this stretch as we transition from warm to cold air again.

Ups & downs to end the week

A pair of of cold days will feature highs in the 30s both Wednesday & Thursday. Our next storm system will begin to approach the state on Friday, which will warm things back up temporarily.